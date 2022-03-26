Germany Delivers 100 Machine Guns, 1,500 Missiles, Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Germany on Friday delivered some 100 German MG3 machine guns, 1,500 Strela surface-to-air missiles and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, German news agency dpa reported citing government sources.

Moreover, some 350,000 food rations, 50 medical vehicles and medical supplies were delivered to Ukraine. Earlier Kiev received from Germany 500 Strela anti-aircraft missiles from inventories of the former Communist East German army.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted their continued support for Ukraine, including by providing security and humanitarian assistance.

On Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that additional supplies of Strela missiles were on the way to Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.