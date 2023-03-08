Germany Delivers Another Two Gepard Anti-Aircraft Vehicles to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Germany delivered over the last week another two Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry said.

The German Defense Ministry weekly updates its list of military assistance to Ukraine. In the list updated on Tuesday, the number of Gepards sent to Ukraine grew from 32 to 34.

Besides, Germany supplied two light armored vehicles and six mobile antenna mounting systems.

Additionally, the ministry increased the number of Biber armored vehicle-launched bridges "in preparation" for sending from seven to 20.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.