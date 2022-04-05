UrduPoint.com

Germany Demands Probe Into Reported Civilian Killings In Central Mali

Germany has expressed shock over reports of civilian casualties resulting from a military operation last week in the central Malian town of Moura and called for an investigation, the Federal Foreign Office said on Tuesday

"We call on the Government of Mali to swiftly initiate an independent investigation of these severe accusations. There can be no justification whatsoever for indiscriminate violence against civilians," a spokesperson said.

The Malian defense ministry said hundreds of Islamist fighters were killed and dozens more wounded.

It did not mention any civilian casualties.

"This is contradicted, however, by statements that may have been made by eyewitnesses and that speak of the targeted killing of civilians," the German spokesperson said.

Berlin said the military operation has not been helpful in the fight against jihadism in the Sahel region. Germany had assisted France in its nine-year-long operation to degrade Islamist militancy in Mali before President Emmanuel Macron announced an end to the military campaign in February.

