Germany Demands Solution to Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza After Rocket Strikes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Germany condemned on Monday the weekend rocket launches from Gaza into Israel but demanded that the humanitarian situation in the exclave be improved.

The Israeli military responded to pre-dawn strikes on southern Israel with air raids on targets linked to the Gaza-controlling Hamas militant group, which killed at least one Palestinian.

"The Federal government harshly condemns the recent rocket strikes on Israeli civilians... Only one political solution of the conflict will allow all Israelis and Palestinians to live a long peaceful life. At the same time, improvement of the humanitarian situation in Gaza has never been so urgent," a spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said.

Gaza has been under a crippling Israeli blockade for over a decade. Israel has restricted imports of many vital goods to the area, including food, medicine and fuel, which is needed to run generators at hospitals.