UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Demands Solution To Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza After Rocket Strikes

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:22 PM

Germany Demands Solution to Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza After Rocket Strikes

Germany condemned on Monday the weekend rocket launches from Gaza into Israel but demanded that the humanitarian situation in the exclave be improved

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Germany condemned on Monday the weekend rocket launches from Gaza into Israel but demanded that the humanitarian situation in the exclave be improved.

The Israeli military responded to pre-dawn strikes on southern Israel with air raids on targets linked to the Gaza-controlling Hamas militant group, which killed at least one Palestinian.

"The Federal government harshly condemns the recent rocket strikes on Israeli civilians... Only one political solution of the conflict will allow all Israelis and Palestinians to live a long peaceful life. At the same time, improvement of the humanitarian situation in Gaza has never been so urgent," a spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said.

Gaza has been under a crippling Israeli blockade for over a decade. Israel has restricted imports of many vital goods to the area, including food, medicine and fuel, which is needed to run generators at hospitals.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Israel Gaza Germany Same All From Government

Recent Stories

Human Rights Watchdog Accuses Bangladesh of Unlawf ..

15 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes several ..

16 minutes ago

Turkish Court Acquits Opposition Journalist, Relea ..

16 minutes ago

US Offers $20Mln for Information on Ex-FBI Agent T ..

16 minutes ago

Rights Group Says Social Reforms Under Saudi Crown ..

16 minutes ago

Nafees invites international tourists to visit Pak ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.