Germany Denies Ever Wishing Ukraine Would Crumble Quickly

The German government has denied ever wishing Ukraine a fast defeat after former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed it wanted "the whole thing to be over quickly."

Johnson told CNN in an interview out on Wednesday that Germany's view at one point was that if Russia were to launch an offensive it would be better for Ukraine to fold.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit denied this during a daily press briefing, saying Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced military aid for Ukraine four days into the conflict.

"I think that the facts speak against what he (Johnson) claimed in the interview," the spokesman said.

By supplying weapons to Ukraine Germany went against its longtime principle of not sending arms to a conflict zone, Hebestreit argued. He said the German government always believed that Russia should not be allowed to win.