Germany, Denmark, Sweden Seek To Form Joint Group To Probe Nord Stream Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 01:40 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) Germany seeks to join forces with Denmark and Sweden to investigate recent attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Saturday.

Faeser told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that all available information suggests that the leaks were "an act of sabotage." Germany is working "very closely" with Denmark and Sweden to investigate the cause of the damage, the minister noted.

"We now want to form a joint investigation team under the EU law, to which all three states will send their investigators," Faeser said, adding that Germany, Poland, Denmark and Sweden are conducting sea patrols, which involve the forces and ships of the Federal police.

On Monday, several explosions damaged both Nord Stream offshore pipelines transiting gas from Russia to Europe. The blasts took place on the segments of pipelines in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

Russia has declared this attack on energy infrastructure an act of international terrorism.

