Germany Deploying Additional NATO Forces to Lithuania This Week - Vilnius

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) A NATO reinforcement unit from Germany is arriving in Lithuania on Monday, and additional military forces are expected in the Baltic country later this week, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Eng "German reinforcement to the NATO enhance Forward Presence in Lithuania deploys Monday. The Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany responds to the increasing aggression of the Russian military activity by Ukraine's borders and the deteriorating security situation in the Baltics by deploying additional military capabilities to Lithuania this week," the ministry said in a statement.

Germany will deploy additional military personnel to the NATO unit stationed in the central Lithuanian town of Rukla. About 1,200 soldiers of the alliance are currently serving in the combat group led by Germany, the statement read.

Tensions around Ukraine have escalated in recent months as Kiev and the West have accused Russia of intending to attack its neighbor, citing a troop buildup at the common border, claims that Moscow has repeatedly dismissed, pointing to NATO's military activities in Eastern Europe as a threat to Russia's security.