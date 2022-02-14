UrduPoint.com

Germany Deploying Additional NATO Forces To Lithuania This Week - Vilnius

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Germany Deploying Additional NATO Forces to Lithuania This Week - Vilnius

A NATO reinforcement unit from Germany is arriving in Lithuania on Monday, and additional military forces are expected in the Baltic country later this week, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) A NATO reinforcement unit from Germany is arriving in Lithuania on Monday, and additional military forces are expected in the Baltic country later this week, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Eng "German reinforcement to the NATO enhance Forward Presence in Lithuania deploys Monday. The Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany responds to the increasing aggression of the Russian military activity by Ukraine's borders and the deteriorating security situation in the Baltics by deploying additional military capabilities to Lithuania this week," the ministry said in a statement.

Germany will deploy additional military personnel to the NATO unit stationed in the central Lithuanian town of Rukla. About 1,200 soldiers of the alliance are currently serving in the combat group led by Germany, the statement read.

Tensions around Ukraine have escalated in recent months as Kiev and the West have accused Russia of intending to attack its neighbor, citing a troop buildup at the common border, claims that Moscow has repeatedly dismissed, pointing to NATO's military activities in Eastern Europe as a threat to Russia's security.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Germany Kiev Alliance Lithuania Border From

Recent Stories

COAS meets President, PM  

COAS meets President, PM  

7 seconds ago
 Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, ..

Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, climate action

36 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision on acquitta ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on acquittal plea of ex-DG NAB

2 minutes ago
 US Response to Key Issues of Russia's Security Pro ..

US Response to Key Issues of Russia's Security Proposals Negative - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Govt. promoting quality education for sustainable ..

Govt. promoting quality education for sustainable economic development, prosperi ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Discusses Security Guarantees With Lavrov

Putin Discusses Security Guarantees With Lavrov

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>