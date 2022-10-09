UrduPoint.com

Germany Deploys Police, Military To Probe Nord Stream Blasts In Baltic Sea - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Germany Deploys Police, Military to Probe Nord Stream Blasts in Baltic Sea - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) German federal police and armed forces (Bundeswehr) have started their reconnaissance mission to investigate recent acts of sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, Tagesschau news service reported on Sunday, citing a letter of the country's defense ministry to the Defense Committee of the Bundestag.

The document was originally obtained by Tagesschau's affiliated networks, WDR and NDR.

According to the letter, Federal Police President Dieter Romann last week filed a request to the Bundeswehr for administrative support "to assist in producing a situational report on the damage to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea." The request was approved after the Federal Ministry of Defense "determined the available capacities of the navy and legally examined them."

According to the news service, the federal police are investigating the explosions with the help of divers and special technology. Two Bundeswehr vessels have also been deployed to the Baltic Sea.

Tagesschau noted that two ships of the German navy, minesweeper "Dillingen" and multi-purpose vessel "Mittelgrund," sailed from their respective bases in the cities of Kiel and Eckernforde to the pipelines on Friday. The vessels were carrying divers from the federal police who had been tasked with taking photos of breaches in the pipelines.

German Attorney General is considering starting criminal investigations over the acts of sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines, Tagesschau reported, citing Justice Minister Marco Buschmann.

On September 26, a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage were registered on gas pipelines of the Russian-led Nord Stream network that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. According to Sweden, Germany and Denmark, the incidents could be a result of sabotage. The operator, Nord Stream AG, said it was impossible to estimate a time frame for repair work.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism.

Related Topics

Police Technology Russia German Germany Kiel Nord Sweden Denmark September Criminals Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

1 hour ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

1 hour ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

2 hours ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

2 hours ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

2 hours ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.