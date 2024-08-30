Open Menu

Germany Deports First Afghans Since Taliban Govt Took Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Germany deports first Afghans since Taliban govt took control

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Germany said Friday it had deported Afghan criminals back to their home country for the first time since Taliban authorities took power in 2021, as Berlin faces pressure to get tougher on migration.

The 28 Afghan nationals were all "convicted of serious crimes and had no right to remain in Germany", government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters.

A chartered flight bound for Kabul took off from Leipzig airport just before 0500 GMT, authorities said.

It comes exactly a week after a deadly knife attack at a street festival in the western city of Solingen shocked Germany, with a group claiming responsibility.

It also comes ahead of closely-watched regional elections in two eastern German states Sunday, where the far-right, anti-immigration AfD party is expected to make big gains.

"Our security matters, and our rule of law state is taking action," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

The deportation flight was the result of two months of "secret negotiations" in which Qatar acted as the intermediary between Berlin and the Taliban authorities, Der Spiegel weekly reported.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Interior Minister German Qatar Germany Nancy Leipzig Berlin Criminals Sunday All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

3 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

3 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

3 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

3 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

3 hours ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

3 hours ago
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

3 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

3 hours ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

3 hours ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

3 hours ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

3 hours ago
 Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

3 hours ago

More Stories From World