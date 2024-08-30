Germany Deports First Afghans Since Taliban Govt Took Control
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Germany said Friday it had deported Afghan criminals back to their home country for the first time since Taliban authorities took power in 2021, as Berlin faces pressure to get tougher on migration.
The 28 Afghan nationals were all "convicted of serious crimes and had no right to remain in Germany", government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters.
A chartered flight bound for Kabul took off from Leipzig airport just before 0500 GMT, authorities said.
It comes exactly a week after a deadly knife attack at a street festival in the western city of Solingen shocked Germany, with a group claiming responsibility.
It also comes ahead of closely-watched regional elections in two eastern German states Sunday, where the far-right, anti-immigration AfD party is expected to make big gains.
"Our security matters, and our rule of law state is taking action," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.
The deportation flight was the result of two months of "secret negotiations" in which Qatar acted as the intermediary between Berlin and the Taliban authorities, Der Spiegel weekly reported.
