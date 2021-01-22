UrduPoint.com
Germany Detects 1st Case of Brazilian Coronavirus Variant in Returnee - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) A coronavirus infection with the mutated Brazilian strain has been confirmed in a German resident of Frankfurt am Main who recently returned from Brazil, German news agency DPA reported on Friday.

According to the report, the man has no symptoms and was only confirmed infected with the Brazilian variant by a PCR test on board the plane. By the time he landed at the Frankfurt am Main airport on Thursday, German health authorities were prepared to handle the case.

Other passengers were reportedly told to self-isolate.

Earlier this week, Helge Braun, the head of the German Chancellery, said the country would close the borders to all travel if the spread of mutant virus strains does not slow down in Europe.

