Germany Detects First African Swine Fever Cases in Farm Pigs - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Germany has registered first African swine fever (ASF) cases among pigs in two farms in the eastern state of Brandenburg, national media reported on Friday.

The veterinary services immediately closed down the farms, the ARD broadcaster said

According to the agriculture ministry, all the 200 pigs belonging to one of the affected farms will be killed.

The second one has only two pigs.

Germany had previously registered ASF cases only among wild boars.

ASF is a viral disease of domestic pigs and wild boars, not dangerous for humans. It leads to a high mortality, causing large economic damage to the agricultural sector.