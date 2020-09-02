Germany Did Not Discuss Sanctions With Russian Ambassador - Spokeswoman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The German Foreign Office did not bring up sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergei Nechayev, who was summoned on Wednesday for a briefing on the new findings in the suspected poisoning case of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

A spokesman for the German ruling conservative party's parliamentary faction said that new sanctions on Russia were on the table following what Chancellor Angela Merkel described as an attempt on Navalny's life. She said she expected answers from Russia.

"No, the ambassador was told nothing of the kind, nothing at all," Maria Zakharova told Rossiya 24.

She added that so far the narrative of Navalny's alleged poisoning seemed to be of political nature and had "preconceived measures [sanctions] at its core."

The German government said earlier in the day that tests performed on the 44-year-old's samples provided undeniable proof that Navalny had been poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. He remains in a coma but his poisoning symptoms have been subsiding.