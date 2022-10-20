UrduPoint.com

Germany Did Not Inform Russian Side About Arrest Of Citizen - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 01:50 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The German government has not informed the Russian embassy in Berlin about the arrest of a Russian citizen accused of evading sanction, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The German authorities did not inform the Russian embassy in Germany about the arrest of the mentioned citizen.

The arrested person himself did not apply to the embassy for consular and legal assistance," the embassy said.

Earlier in the day, the US Justice Department said that the US is charging five Russian nationals with evasion of sanctions and money laundering. One of the Russian citizens, Yury Orekhov, has been detained in Germany and will undergo extradition proceedings.

