Germany Did Not Yet Share Any Information on Navalny Case With Russia - Kolokoltsev

Germany has extensive experience in working with toxic substances, but Russia received no data on the situation with Alexey Navalny from them, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Germany has extensive experience in working with toxic substances, but Russia received no data on the situation with Alexey Navalny from them, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Friday.

"Once we get the results," Kolokoltsev said, answering when Russia would complete check of the situation with Navalny.

"Of course, I understand that Germany has a lot of experience working with poisonous substances, but so far there are no results from German colleagues and partners. The check is underway," he added.