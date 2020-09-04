UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Did Not Yet Share Any Information On Navalny Case With Russia - Kolokoltsev

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

Germany Did Not Yet Share Any Information on Navalny Case With Russia - Kolokoltsev

Germany has extensive experience in working with toxic substances, but Russia received no data on the situation with Alexey Navalny from them, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Germany has extensive experience in working with toxic substances, but Russia received no data on the situation with Alexey Navalny from them, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Friday.

"Once we get the results," Kolokoltsev said, answering when Russia would complete check of the situation with Navalny.

"Of course, I understand that Germany has a lot of experience working with poisonous substances, but so far there are no results from German colleagues and partners. The check is underway," he added.

Related Topics

Russia Interior Minister German Germany Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

51 minutes ago

Germany's Statements on Navalny Resemble Skripal C ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's MiG-31 Intercepts Norwegian Air Force Pla ..

2 minutes ago

World Tourism Day to be celebrated in a big way

2 minutes ago

Pak army ever ready to thwart enemy's all designs: ..

2 minutes ago

US City of Cleveland Seeks Witnesses in Officer's ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.