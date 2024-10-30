Open Menu

Germany Dodges Recession, Posts Surprise Growth On Spending Boost

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Germany dodges recession, posts surprise growth on spending boost

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The German economy unexpectedly grew in the third quarter as domestic spending increased, official data showed Wednesday, defying expectations of a slowdown that would have tipped the European giant into a technical recession.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, Federal statistics office Destatis said in preliminary data, on the back of rising government spending and household consumption.

The government had been expecting "a renewed slight decline" after output fell in the second quarter.

But Germany -- which has been stuck in stagnation in recent years as it battles high energy costs, cooling exports and increased Chinese competition -- narrowly avoided entering a technical recession defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

It wasn't all good news however, as Destatis revised downwards its figure for the second quarter, saying the economy contracted by 0.3 percent instead of the previous estimate of a 0.1-percent decline.

The third-quarter figure was "a positive surprise" after months of gloomy indicators, said LBBW analyst Elmar Voelker.

While it was "too early to speak of a positive trend reversal", he said, it was "encouraging that private consumption is showing the first signs of recovery -- thanks to falling inflation".

Other major European economies were also publishing third-quarter GDP data Wednesday, with Germany now likely to boost the eurozone figure.

France's economy expanded by 0.4 percent thanks in large part to the Olympic Games, while Spanish GDP expanded 0.8 percent.

- Manufacturing slump -

The headwinds plaguing the German economy, particularly surging energy costs due to Russia's war in Ukraine, have taken a heavy toll on the country's crucial industrial sector.

Nowhere has the manufacturing downturn been more visible than in Germany's flagship auto sector.

Europe's biggest carmaker Volkswagen reported a sharp fall in third-quarter net profits Wednesday and warned of an "urgent need" to cut costs to boost its competitiveness.

Volkswagen is considering closing at least three German plants and axeing tens of thousands of jobs, labour leaders told employees this week, as it confronts stiff Chinese competition especially in electric vehicles.

Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz all lowered their annual outlook in September, citing falling Chinese demand.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Europe China France German Vehicles Germany September Olympics All Government BMW Volkswagen Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

16 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

16 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

16 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

16 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

16 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

16 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

16 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

16 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

16 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

16 hours ago

More Stories From World