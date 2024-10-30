Germany Dodges Recession, Posts Surprise Growth On Spending Boost
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The German economy unexpectedly grew in the third quarter as domestic spending increased, official data showed Wednesday, defying expectations of a slowdown that would have tipped the European giant into a technical recession.
Gross domestic product expanded 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, Federal statistics office Destatis said in preliminary data, on the back of rising government spending and household consumption.
The government had been expecting "a renewed slight decline" after output fell in the second quarter.
But Germany -- which has been stuck in stagnation in recent years as it battles high energy costs, cooling exports and increased Chinese competition -- narrowly avoided entering a technical recession defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.
It wasn't all good news however, as Destatis revised downwards its figure for the second quarter, saying the economy contracted by 0.3 percent instead of the previous estimate of a 0.1-percent decline.
The third-quarter figure was "a positive surprise" after months of gloomy indicators, said LBBW analyst Elmar Voelker.
While it was "too early to speak of a positive trend reversal", he said, it was "encouraging that private consumption is showing the first signs of recovery -- thanks to falling inflation".
Other major European economies were also publishing third-quarter GDP data Wednesday, with Germany now likely to boost the eurozone figure.
France's economy expanded by 0.4 percent thanks in large part to the Olympic Games, while Spanish GDP expanded 0.8 percent.
- Manufacturing slump -
The headwinds plaguing the German economy, particularly surging energy costs due to Russia's war in Ukraine, have taken a heavy toll on the country's crucial industrial sector.
Nowhere has the manufacturing downturn been more visible than in Germany's flagship auto sector.
Europe's biggest carmaker Volkswagen reported a sharp fall in third-quarter net profits Wednesday and warned of an "urgent need" to cut costs to boost its competitiveness.
Volkswagen is considering closing at least three German plants and axeing tens of thousands of jobs, labour leaders told employees this week, as it confronts stiff Chinese competition especially in electric vehicles.
Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz all lowered their annual outlook in September, citing falling Chinese demand.
