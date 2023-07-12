Germany Does Not Plan to Transfer Long-Range Missiles to Kiev - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Germany is currently not ready to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, as France and the United Kingdom did, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on the sidelines of the NATO Summit on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France had decided to transfer long-range missiles to Kiev to support the offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces. French tv channel LCI reported that the missiles in question are Scalp long-range missiles that are similar to the British Storm Shadow missiles.

"If certain partners do it, than it is their sovereign decision. At this point, we do not intend to change our position on the delivery of missiles of this type," Pistorius said after being asked by a journalist whether Berlin's refusal to supply Kiev with long-range missiles would be affected by the recent decision of Paris and, before that, London.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.