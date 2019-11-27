Germany Does Not Support US' 'Maximum Pressure' Policy on Iran- Foreign Ministry Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Germany does not support the United States ' policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran and keeps making effort to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) instead, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Rainer Breul, said on Wednesday.

"We do not share the US' 'maximum pressure' policy on Iran, we keep working on preserving the JCPOA and returning Iran to compliance with its obligations," Breul said at a briefing.

He also confirmed that the Joint Commission of the JCPOA would hold a political directors-level meeting on December 6 in Vienna.

Washington withdrew from the nuclear deal, signed in 2015 by Iran and the so-called nuclear six, in May 2018. It has since then been imposing sanctions on the middle Eastern country, aimed at bringing its oil exports to zero.

A year after the US withdrawal, Tehran announced it would gradually abandon its JCPOA obligations every 60 days unless the other signatories helped ensure Iran's interests. Earlier in November, the fourth stage of reducing the JCPOA obligations was implemented, as part of which Iran started enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.