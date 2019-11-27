UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Does Not Support US' 'Maximum Pressure' Policy On Iran- Foreign Ministry Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 06:25 PM

Germany Does Not Support US' 'Maximum Pressure' Policy on Iran- Foreign Ministry Spokesman

Germany does not support the United States' policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran and keeps making effort to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) instead, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Rainer Breul, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Germany does not support the United States' policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran and keeps making effort to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) instead, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Rainer Breul, said on Wednesday.

"We do not share the US' 'maximum pressure' policy on Iran, we keep working on preserving the JCPOA and returning Iran to compliance with its obligations," Breul said at a briefing.

He also confirmed that the Joint Commission of the JCPOA would hold a political directors-level meeting on December 6 in Vienna.

Washington withdrew from the nuclear deal, signed in 2015 by Iran and the so-called nuclear six, in May 2018. It has since then been imposing sanctions on the middle Eastern country, aimed at bringing its oil exports to zero.

A year after the US withdrawal, Tehran announced it would gradually abandon its JCPOA obligations every 60 days unless the other signatories helped ensure Iran's interests. Earlier in November, the fourth stage of reducing the JCPOA obligations was implemented, as part of which Iran started enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Related Topics

Exports Iran Nuclear Oil Germany Vienna Tehran United States May November December 2015 2018 From Share

Recent Stories

Man who challenged Army Chief’s extension asks S ..

8 minutes ago

Emilia Clarke reveals lot of drinking during Shot ..

25 minutes ago

Punjab Highway Patrol register 136 cases on traffi ..

15 seconds ago

Two labourers injured in roof collapse

17 seconds ago

MNAs complain departments failing to resolve probl ..

19 seconds ago

Over Rs 430m property tax recovered till Oct last

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.