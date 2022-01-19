Germany Doing Balancing Act to Get Along With US, Russia - AfD Politician

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Germany is seeking to balance its dependence on the United States with its reliance on Russian energy imports and will have to learn to work with both, Sergej Henke, a German politician from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik.

"The truth is that Germany is trying to keep a foot in both camps. On the one hand, Germany depends on the US for security and has always wanted to strengthen its position in the West. On the other hand, it is highly dependent on Russia. Therefore, the rapprochement is unavoidable," he said.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Moscow on Tuesday that there was "no alternative" to a stable relationship with Moscow. She went on to threaten Russia with consequences for allegedly using gas exports to Europe as a weapon.

"Germany's aggressive rhetoric is a way to prove that it is not dependent on Russia and does not pursue a pro-Russian policy in Europe," Henke explained.

Germany imported 51% of natural gas from Russia in 2019, according to BP's Statistical Review of World Energy 2020.