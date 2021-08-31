UrduPoint.com

Germany Donates $2.3Mln To WFP To Aid Afghan, Iraqi Refugees In Iran - Statement

Germany contributed $2.3 million to support Afghan and Iraqi refugees in Iran, the World Food Program said in a press release on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Germany contributed $2.3 million to support Afghan and Iraqi refugees in Iran, the World Food Program said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) welcomes a generous 2 million [US2.3 million] contribution from the Federal Republic of Germany in support of its longstanding assistance program to vulnerable Afghan and Iraqi refugees in the Islamic Republic of Iran," the release said.

WFP explained in the release that the recent developments in Afghanistan have the potential to create an additional movement of people who are seeking refuge in other countries as well as those who are internally displaced.

The UN agency said the funds will help assist possible new arrivals in Iran and provide cash assistance to some 31,000 refugees already living in 20 settlements across the country.

Iran is among the countries that host the largest number of Afghan and Iraqi refugees - 780,000 and 20,000 respectively - who are in dire need for food assistance, according to the United Nations.

WFP said it estimates that more than 550,000 Afghans, 80 percent of whom are women and children, have so far been displaced by violence in 2021.

