UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Donates 500,000 Euros To IAEA For Efforts In COVID-19 Fight

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:40 PM

Germany Donates 500,000 Euros to IAEA For Efforts in COVID-19 Fight

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) thanked Germany for the contribution of 500,000 euros ($544,000) to help in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) thanked Germany for the contribution of 500,000 Euros ($544,000) to help in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Since late March, the IAEA has helped countries diagnose COVID-19 infections using the nuclear-derived coronavirus detection technique of the real-time RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction), as well as sending out personal protection equipment to countries with shortages.

"Many thanks to Germany for the generous donation of ��500,000 to the Agency in these urgent times of #coronavirus.

This contribution will help us send out more testing equipment and protective gear to countries in much need," the IAEA wrote on Twitter.

IAEA Chief Rafael Mariano Grossi for his part thanked Germany for the contribution, writing in a tweet "together we will defeat the virus."

The agency's efforts against the pandemic have been employed by at least 46 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, according to a statement posted earlier this month.

Germany's contribution comes in addition to similar donations from the United States, China, Norway, Canada and others, according to the agency.

Related Topics

Africa China Canada Twitter Norway Germany United States March From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Price for WTI May Futures Falls by Over 25% Below ..

6 minutes ago

Austria's Chancellor Offers Condolences Following ..

6 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Israel Exceeds 13,6 ..

11 minutes ago

Italy mulls psychological tests to gauge lockdown ..

6 minutes ago

Merkel 'concerned' as Germany inches to reopen

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways employees donate one-day salary ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.