Germany Donates 500,000 Euros to IAEA For Efforts in COVID-19 Fight

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) thanked Germany for the contribution of 500,000 euros ($544,000) to help in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) thanked Germany for the contribution of 500,000 Euros ($544,000) to help in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Since late March, the IAEA has helped countries diagnose COVID-19 infections using the nuclear-derived coronavirus detection technique of the real-time RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction), as well as sending out personal protection equipment to countries with shortages.

"Many thanks to Germany for the generous donation of ��500,000 to the Agency in these urgent times of #coronavirus.

This contribution will help us send out more testing equipment and protective gear to countries in much need," the IAEA wrote on Twitter.

IAEA Chief Rafael Mariano Grossi for his part thanked Germany for the contribution, writing in a tweet "together we will defeat the virus."

The agency's efforts against the pandemic have been employed by at least 46 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, according to a statement posted earlier this month.

Germany's contribution comes in addition to similar donations from the United States, China, Norway, Canada and others, according to the agency.