UrduPoint.com

Germany Drafts Law Allowing Nationalization Of Energy Companies In Special Cases - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Germany Drafts Law Allowing Nationalization of Energy Companies in Special Cases - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The German Economy Ministry drafted a law that provides for the possibility of nationalizing energy sector companies in an emergency cases, the Wolfsburger Nachrichten newspaper reported, citing the document.

The new bill, which was prepared by German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, will amend the law on energy security, which will allow introducing guardianship management in the event of a crisis in enterprises that operate critical energy infrastructure, and even nationalizing them in emergency situations.

The ministry will be able to introduce a guardianship department "when there is a specific threat that an enterprise will not be able to fulfill its obligations necessary for the functioning of the state in the energy sector without a guardianship department, and the security of energy supply will be threatened," the newspaper said.

The board of Trustees will then be introduced for six months with the possibility of extension.

Nationalization will be applied if the guardianship is not enough to guarantee the security of the energy supply. At the same time, the nationalization in the accompanying note is called "extreme measure."

"In cases where a trusteeship or a more benign measure, like a sale, seems insufficient, nationalization may follow," the document says.

Related Topics

Threatened German Sale Same Enterprise May Event

Recent Stories

Russian President Putin warns the west

Russian President Putin warns the west

22 minutes ago
 WTO Downgrades Forecast for Global Trade Growth in ..

WTO Downgrades Forecast for Global Trade Growth in 2022 to 3% From 4.7% - Report

34 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif holds consultations over formati ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif holds consultations over formation of cabinet

34 minutes ago
 SAU VC distributes SHEC Indigenous Scholarshop che ..

SAU VC distributes SHEC Indigenous Scholarshop cheques among students

34 minutes ago
 Three new corona cases reported in RWP

Three new corona cases reported in RWP

34 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman's representative to hear complai ..

Federal Ombudsman's representative to hear complaints of electricity's consumers ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.