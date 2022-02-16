Germany Drums Up $170Mln Loan to Ukraine - Finance Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin is drumming up 150 million euros ($170 million) for a new loan to Ukraine, in addition to the 150 million euros from an earlier loan that has not yet been paid out, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Berlin is drumming up 150 million Euros ($170 million) for a new loan to Ukraine, in addition to the 150 million euros from an earlier loan that has not yet been paid out, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday.

"We, as Germany, have supported Ukraine in the past. We are Ukraine's largest donor. We are drumming up 150 million euros for an untied financial loan, as I agreed with the Ukrainian economy minister during her visit to Berlin last Friday.

And the German Chancellor (Olaf Scholz), during his visit to Kiev, added that another 150 million euros are allocated," Lindner said at the German Bundestag.

Kiev has already received about two billion euros from Berlin since 2014. During his visit to Kiev, Scholz said that Germany will continue large-scale support for Ukraine. The chancellor promised to give Kiev an expedited loan of 150 million euros, and another untied loan worth 150 million euros.