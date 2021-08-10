UrduPoint.com

Germany Earmarks 30 Bn Euros To Rebuild After Floods

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:52 PM

Germany earmarks 30 bn euros to rebuild after floods

Germany will earmark up to 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to rebuild after last month's deadly floods that washed away homes, businesses and critical infrastructure, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday after talks with regional leaders

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany will earmark up to 30 billion Euros ($35 billion) to rebuild after last month's deadly floods that washed away homes, businesses and critical infrastructure, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday after talks with regional leaders.

The costs will be shared between the Federal government and the 16 states, Merkel said, calling it a "sign of national solidarity".

At least 190 people lost their lives in severe floods that pummelled western Germany in mid-July, with the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia worst hit.

Underlining the scale of the destruction, NRW state premier Armin Laschet, the conservative frontrunner to succeed Merkel, said Monday his region has not had to rebuild thousands of destroyed homes at once since World War II.

The catastrophe has also raised questions over whether enough was done to forewarn residents of the impeding disaster.

On Tuesday, Merkel and regional leaders agreed to improve the country's warning system, including by providing states with up to 88 million euros to upgrade and install sirens by 2023.

German prosecutors said last week they have launched an investigation against the district chief of the flood-hit region of Ahrweiler for negligence as warnings were made belatedly, resulting in the deaths of dozens of residents.

Related Topics

Germany Angela Merkel World War Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Development in erstwhile FATA vital for prosperity ..

Development in erstwhile FATA vital for prosperity, welfare of people: Asad Qais ..

1 minute ago
 UBG hails record FBR revenue collection

UBG hails record FBR revenue collection

1 minute ago
 AJK IGP orders to setup front desks at every polic ..

AJK IGP orders to setup front desks at every police station

1 minute ago
 250 new COVID-19 cases reported in RWP

250 new COVID-19 cases reported in RWP

1 minute ago
 Sri Lanka rejects lockdown to beat Covid 'bomb'

Sri Lanka rejects lockdown to beat Covid 'bomb'

4 minutes ago
 Met office predicts rain for upper parts of KP

Met office predicts rain for upper parts of KP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.