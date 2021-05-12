UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Eases Quarantine Rules With Eye On Summer Travel

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 06:08 PM

Germany eases quarantine rules with eye on summer travel

Germany on Wednesday said people who are vaccinated, have recovered from Covid or can show a recent negative test will no longer have to quarantine after arriving from a coronavirus risk area, opening up swathes of Europe for summer travel

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Germany on Wednesday said people who are vaccinated, have recovered from Covid or can show a recent negative test will no longer have to quarantine after arriving from a coronavirus risk area, opening up swathes of Europe for summer travel.

The new rules agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet cover popular holiday destinations such as Italy, Spain and Greece.

But they leave out neighbouring France, which is considered an area of "particularly high risk of infection", meaning unvaccinated travellers would still need to quarantine upon return to Germany.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said relaxing the rules made sense because Germany generally has "a very similar infection situation" to countries classed as risk areas, and it would make travel easier for families this summer.

"This could be a solution for parents who are possibly already vaccinated and want to travel with their (unvaccinated) children," Spahn told reporters in Berlin.

Until now, people entering Germany from risk areas had to self-isolate upon arrival and wait five days before taking a coronavirus test which, if negative, would end their quarantine.

For unvaccinated people, the five-day rule still applies when coming from countries listed in the higher risk category such as France.

But the fully vaccinated, or those who can produce a positive PCR test that is at least 28 days old to show they have recovered from Covid-19, will be exempt from quarantining even when coming from such "high risk" regions.

Stricter entry regulations and mandatory quarantine remain in place however for anyone coming from regions designated as virus variant areas, such as India, South Africa and Brazil.

Anyone travelling to Germany by plane must also still show a negative test before boarding, regardless of which country they are flying in from, Spahn added.

The updated travel guidance comes as Germany has significantly ramped up its vaccination pace, with more than 33 percent of adults having received their first jab so far.

The country is also seeing a drop in new infection numbers after tightening its coronavirus restrictions, with Spahn last week saying Germany's third Covid wave "appears to have broken".

Germany added almost 15,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to just over 3.5 million, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

More than 85,000 people have died to date.

Related Topics

India Europe France Died Germany Berlin Spain Italy Brazil South Africa Greece Angela Merkel From Cabinet Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister seeks report about death of man due ..

4 minutes ago

CM directs cleanliness of nullahs before Monsoon

4 minutes ago

Seven more vaccination centres set up in Hafizabad ..

4 minutes ago

Council of Europe's Rights Commissioner Urges Gree ..

4 minutes ago

French Political Establishment Reels From 2nd Mili ..

2 minutes ago

1,02,000 bags of wheat recovered

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.