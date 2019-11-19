UrduPoint.com
Germany Echoes EU's Mogherini Reaction To US Reversal Of Policy On Israeli Settlements

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:29 PM

Germany Echoes EU's Mogherini Reaction to US Reversal of Policy on Israeli Settlements

Germany stands with EU partners in supporting a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and deems Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank to be in breach of international laws, the Foreign Office said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Germany stands with EU partners in supporting a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and deems Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank to be in breach of international laws, the Foreign Office said Tuesday.

This comes a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the establishment of Israeli villages in the Palestinian land "is not, per se, inconsistent with international law," reversing the decades-old US policy on the issue. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said hours later that the bloc urged Israel to stop settlement construction in the West Bank.

"The federal government reaffirms its stance on the Israeli settlement policy in the occupied areas.

The construction of settlements is in the federal government's opinion illegal, undermines the peace process and complicates talks on a two-state solution," the press release read.

The Foreign Office said Berlin together with its EU partners supported "a mutually acceptable negotiated solution" that would satisfy legitimate demands of both Israel and Palestine.

Israel has built over 120 settlements in the contested area over the past decades. Unlike Israel and the United States, the international community sees their presence and expansion as illegal and considers them to be a major obstacle on the way to a lasting peace.

