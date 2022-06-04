UrduPoint.com

Germany, EU Consider Recognizing Ukrainian Driving Licenses - Reports

Germany and the European Commission are discussing a special regulation to recognize driving licenses of Ukrainians and their certificates of competence for goods transportation in the European Union, the dpa news agency reported on Saturday, citing the German government's response to a relevant request from the lawmakers

The regulation is reportedly designed to help Ukrainian refugees and transport companies in the EU. The discussions with the European Commission involve the German government and its Federal states, according to the news agency.

In late May, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that almost 800,000 Ukrainian refugees had been registered in the country.

Foreigners arriving from third countries to Germany are allowed to use their national driving licenses for no longer than six months, after which they are required to obtain German certificates.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 6.9 million people have left Ukraine for neighboring countries since the start of hostilities. Kiev said that some 60% of those have already returned home.

