Germany, EU, OPCW to Coordinate Reaction to Navalny Case - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Germany will discuss with its partners from the European Union and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) a joint reaction to the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"If Russia does not provide explanations related to the incident with Navalny, if it does not provide information, then targeted proportionate sanctions against the responsible individuals from the Russian side will be inevitable. We will coordinate a joint reaction with the EU and the OPCW," Maas wrote on Twitter.