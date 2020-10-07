UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany, EU, OPCW To Coordinate Reaction To Navalny Case - Maas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:42 PM

Germany, EU, OPCW to Coordinate Reaction to Navalny Case - Maas

Germany will discuss with its partners from the European Union and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) a joint reaction to the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Germany will discuss with its partners from the European Union and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) a joint reaction to the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"If Russia does not provide explanations related to the incident with Navalny, if it does not provide information, then targeted proportionate sanctions against the responsible individuals from the Russian side will be inevitable. We will coordinate a joint reaction with the EU and the OPCW," Maas wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter European Union Germany From Opposition

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 111,882 COVID-19 ..

15 minutes ago

The Midrange Kings of 2020

31 minutes ago

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

45 minutes ago

14 killed, 993 injured in 916 accidents in Punjab

55 seconds ago

Eurasian economic summit starts with focus on Belt ..

56 seconds ago

Ammunition Detonating at Former Military Base in R ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.