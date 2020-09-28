Germany, European Countries to Request UNSC Discussion on Karabakh for Tuesday - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Germany and European countries will request an emergency UN Security Council meeting for Tuesday to discuss the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Monday.

"Germany and European countries at the UN Security Council are going to request a discussion on Karabakh for Tuesday," the source said.