Germany Evacuates 200 More People From Afghanistan Under 'Difficult Conditions'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The German armed forces (Bundeswehr) continue to carry out the evacuation of people from Afghanistan, with the latest flight with more than 200 people on board leaving Kabul on Monday morning, the German Foreign Office said.

"Evacuations continue under difficult conditions. A first flight left #Kabul this morning with more than 200 people on board. Yesterday, over 900 people were flown out by #Bundeswehr. Our colleagues & soldiers are working tirelessly to evacuate as many people as possible," the foreign office said on Twitter.

On August 15, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul, claiming de facto control over all of Afghanistan and causing the US-backed government to collapse. Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from the beleaguered nation due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers.