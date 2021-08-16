Germany Evacuates 40 Diplomats From Afghanistan to Doha - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Germany has evacuated 40 employees of its embassy in Kabul and moved them to Doha, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monday.

"Yesterday, 40 employees of our embassy were able to leave Afghanistan, they arrived in Doha during the night. The operational central group of the embassy works at the Kabul airport," Burger told a briefing.