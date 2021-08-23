UrduPoint.com

Germany Evacuates More Than 2,700 People From Afghanistan - Foreign Office

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Germany Evacuates More Than 2,700 People From Afghanistan - Foreign Office

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The number of people evacuated by the German armed forces from Afghanistan over the past week has surpassed 2,700, the Federal Foreign Office said on Monday.

Germany began evacuating people from Afghanistan last Monday, a day after the takeover by the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia). The Tashkent airport in neighboring Uzbekistan has served as the connecting hub for German evacuation flights.

"Since Monday last week, it has been possible to fly out around 2700 persons in this way. They include Germans, Afghans and nationals of international partners (as of 09.

00 on Monday, 23.08.2021 [07:00 GMT])," the statement read.

The Taliban have pledged no vengeance for Afghans who collaborated with the US led-foreign troops and the civilian government of Ashraf Ghani, which collapsed after the Islamist movement entered Kabul on August 15. However, thousands of Afghans have gathered at Kabul Airport in the hope of fleeing the country on a foreign evacuation flight. Some countries have agreed to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Foreign Office Russia German Tashkent Uzbekistan Hub August Ashraf Ghani From Government Airport

Recent Stories

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

49 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on d ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

49 minutes ago
 Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ ..

Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ campaign kicks off in Dubai c ..

1 hour ago
 DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio ..

DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio drive

1 hour ago
 CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Secur ..

CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Security of Member States - Zas

1 hour ago
 Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Sy ..

Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Syria

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.