Germany Evacuates Over 1,000 People From Afghanistan Since Taliban Takeover - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Germany has so far evacuated a total of more than 1,000 people from Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

Germany's first military flight departed from Kabul in the early hours of Tuesday. Since then, the country's planes have been making regular flights to and from the Afghan capital. The operation involves three military planes that deliver people from Kabul to Tashkent, from where they are brought to Germany by Lufthansа.

"Another plane has left Kabul. Thus, over 1,000 people have been rescued from Afghanistan since Monday.

The work that our soldiers, Federal police and colleagues [diplomats] are doing on the ground is beyond evaluation," Maas tweeted.

On August 15, the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some pledged to take in their Afghan staff as well.