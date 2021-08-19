UrduPoint.com

Germany Evacuates Over 1,000 People From Afghanistan Since Taliban Takeover - Maas

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

Germany Evacuates Over 1,000 People From Afghanistan Since Taliban Takeover - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Germany has so far evacuated a total of more than 1,000 people from Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

Germany's first military flight departed from Kabul in the early hours of Tuesday. Since then, the country's planes have been making regular flights to and from the Afghan capital. The operation involves three military planes that deliver people from Kabul to Tashkent, from where they are brought to Germany by Lufthansа.

"Another plane has left Kabul. Thus, over 1,000 people have been rescued from Afghanistan since Monday.

The work that our soldiers, Federal police and colleagues [diplomats] are doing on the ground is beyond evaluation," Maas tweeted.

On August 15, the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some pledged to take in their Afghan staff as well.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Police Russia Germany Tashkent August From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

49 minutes ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

2 hours ago
 UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian effor ..

UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in spirit of ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.