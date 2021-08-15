UrduPoint.com

Germany Evacuating Some Of Kabul Embassy Staff Already On Sunday - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

Germany Evacuating Some of Kabul Embassy Staff Already on Sunday - Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Germany has already started evacuating some of the employees of its embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the German Embassy in Kabul closed down after the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) surrounded the Afghan capital. Maas tweeted that the embassy staff had been transferred to the military unit of the Kabul airport.

Later on Sunday, the German Foreign Minister said that part of the embassy employees who had been taken to the military unit of the Kabul airport would be flown out of Afghanistan in the course of the day.

Maas specified that a "central operative group" of diplomats would remain at the Kabul airport in order to facilitate the evacuation of German citizens from Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said that Germany was going to closely coordinate with the US in the course of the evacuation.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who eventually stepped down and left the country.

US media reported on Sunday that the United States completed the evacuation of employees of its embassy in Afghanistan and that diplomats were taken to the Kabul airport on Sunday.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia German Germany United States Sunday Ashraf Ghani Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emira ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emirati Human Resources Development ..

52 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s property transactions up 50% in Q2: ..

Dubai&#039;s property transactions up 50% in Q2: Report

52 minutes ago
 RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 millio ..

RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 million new hotel project

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of p ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of participants of Sandooq Al Wata ..

2 hours ago
 Hessa Buhumaid lauds ministry&#039;s customers hap ..

Hessa Buhumaid lauds ministry&#039;s customers happiness centres

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake victims

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.