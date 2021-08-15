Germany Evacuating Some of Kabul Embassy Staff Already on Sunday - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Germany has already started evacuating some of the employees of its embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the German Embassy in Kabul closed down after the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) surrounded the Afghan capital. Maas tweeted that the embassy staff had been transferred to the military unit of the Kabul airport.

Later on Sunday, the German Foreign Minister said that part of the embassy employees who had been taken to the military unit of the Kabul airport would be flown out of Afghanistan in the course of the day.

Maas specified that a "central operative group" of diplomats would remain at the Kabul airport in order to facilitate the evacuation of German citizens from Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said that Germany was going to closely coordinate with the US in the course of the evacuation.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who eventually stepped down and left the country.

US media reported on Sunday that the United States completed the evacuation of employees of its embassy in Afghanistan and that diplomats were taken to the Kabul airport on Sunday.