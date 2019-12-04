UrduPoint.com
Germany Expects Cooperation With Russia In Probing Murder Of Georgian In Berlin - Ministry

Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:41 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Germany anticipates Russia's immediate cooperation on investigating the recent murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin, the German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the German Foreign Ministry declared two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin personae non gratae over their suspected involvement in the murder.

"The Federal government believes that prompt and urgent cooperation of the Russian authorities is a must, given that the public prosecutor general has taken the lead in the investigation because there is enough evidence that this was a murder, ordered by state bodies either of Russia, or of the Chechen Republic as part of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

The German government said it reserved the right to take further steps in light of the further investigation.

