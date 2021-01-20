UrduPoint.com
Germany Expects COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Available To All Citizens In Summer - Merkel

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:30 AM

Germany Expects COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Available to All Citizens in Summer - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Germany expects that by the end of the summer the vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will be available to all citizens of the country, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a meeting with the heads of German regions.

"We agreed that, on our part, we would do everything to offer the vaccine to every citizen by the end of the summer, but this, of course, depends on the availability of vaccines [on the part of manufacturers]," Merkel said.

Vaccination in Germany began on December 27. So far, 1.2 million people have received the first vaccine shot, and nearly 25,000 of them have already received the second shot.

Overall, since the start of the pandemic, Germany has recorded more than 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. Over 47,000 people have died.

