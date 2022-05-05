Germany Expects EU Aspiring Member Serbia to Uphold Sanctions on Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Germany continued on Thursday to pressure Serbia, an aspiring member of the European Union, to align with the bloc's economic sanctions against Russia, according to a statement by the German Foreign Office.

"We expect candidate countries to support EU policy decisions.

This includes sanctions against Russia's war," the German Foreign Office said on social media.

The statement followed an in-person meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Baerbock also told the Serbian leader that the "normalization dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo continues to be central to the strengthening of the EU perspective."