Germany Expects EU, BioNTech To Sign COVID-19 Vaccine Deal In Coming Days -Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday that he expects the European Union to sign a deal for the supply of the coronavirus vaccine with German company BioNTech and its US partner, Pfizer, in the coming days.

"We assume that in the coming days we will be able to conclude the final deal," Spahn said during a press conference, broadcast on the ministry of health's YouTube channel.

In total, the minister expects to supply up to 100 million doses of vaccine for Germany.

On Monday, Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Commission, on behalf of the European Union, intends to conclude a contract soon for the possible purchase of up to 300 million doses of vaccine against the new coronavirus from BioNTech and Pfizer.

German bioengineering company BioNTech and US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer reported a successful third phase of clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine. It tested to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 and could be filed for registration in the US as early as this month.

The European Commission has so far signed three deals to purchase potential coronavirus vaccine with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi-GSK.

