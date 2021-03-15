UrduPoint.com
Germany Expects EU Regulator To Make Decision On AstraZeneca Within Week - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 09:12 PM

Germany Expects EU Regulator to Make Decision on AstraZeneca Within Week - Health Ministry

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday that he expected the decision of the EU regulator on the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine within a week

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday that he expected the decision of the EU regulator on the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine within a week.

"Based on a current recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, the Federal government is suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure. The reason is new reports of cerebral vein thrombosis that coincided with the Astrazeneca vaccination," Spahn told a news conference.

He noted that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) would decide on the further use of the vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which requires two shots, will not be applied to those who have already received the first shot. According to the minister, if the EMA makes a positive decision, "it will be possible to catch up.

"

Spahn stressed that the decision had been taken as a precautionary measure and was not political.

"We understand the consequences, this decision was not easy for us, but it is obvious to me: this is a professional decision, not a political one," he said.

According to him, the German authorities took such a step so that the vaccine enjoyed the confidence of citizens and to confirm that its benefits outweigh the risks. "

We are suspending the use [of the vaccine] for testing, and the result of the inspection is open. Therefore, we expect that the European Medicines Agency, ideally, will make a decision within this week," the minister said.

