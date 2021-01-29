UrduPoint.com
Germany Expects 'limits' On EMA AstraZeneca Approval

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:24 PM

Germany expects 'limits' on EMA AstraZeneca approval

Germany expects EU regulator EMA to impose restrictions when it authorises the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the bloc as efficacy data for older people are insufficient, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany expects EU regulator EMA to impose restrictions when it authorises the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the bloc as efficacy data for older people are insufficient, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday.

"We're not expecting an authorisation without limits," he told a press conference.

The EMA is on Friday due to approve Friday vaccine developed with the University of Oxford. Germany's vaccine commission has said it could not recommend the use of the jabs on people aged 65 years and older because efficacy data for the group were lacking.

