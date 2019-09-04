UrduPoint.com
Germany Expects Realistic Proposals On Brexit Deal From UK - Spokesman

Germany believes a deal can still be reached to prevent a chaotic Brexit but the United Kingdom should make realistic proposals, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday

"If there is will on both sides then the work is still possible, even today ... But clearly the UK should submit concrete and realistic proposals to Brussels," he told reporters.

He declined to comment on the wrangling in the UK parliament to stop the country from leaving the European Union without a deal, saying Berlin was closely watching events in London.

UK lawmakers will consider a measure on Wednesday that will try to block a no-deal exit by requesting a new delay. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will seek a snap election in mid-October if the bill clears the parliament.

