Germany Expects Russia to Act on Navalny Case in Coming Days - Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Russia should take an action with regard to the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in the next few days or else Germany will resort to discussing an appropriate response with its partners, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

Navalny is currently undergoing treatment in the Berlin-based Charite hospital after suffering a medical emergency in late August. On Wednesday, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. This prompted many in the West to call for new economic sanctions against Russia.

"Ultimatums do not help anyone move forward. But if no explanations follow from Russia in the coming days, we will have to discuss the response with our partners," Maas told Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

Asked whether he thought the Russian government could be behind Navalny's poisoning, the German foreign minister said "there were many indications of that," adding that "Russia is currently faced with a challenge" for that reason.

"We have high hopes for the Russian government to solve this serious crime. If [the Russian government] has nothing to do with the attack, then it is in his own interest to prove it with facts," Maas added.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for a cross-border aerial transportation, the man was flown to Charite for further treatment.

German doctors initially claimed they found traces of a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his system, before flagging the Novichok poisoning.