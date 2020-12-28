UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Expects To Get 15.5Mln Doses Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Germany Expects to Get 15.5Mln Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Germany plans to receive 15.5 million doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine as soon as it is approved by the European Union's drug regulator, a health ministry spokeswoman said Monday.

"The Moderna vaccine has not been approved yet, but under an EU contract we would receive 15.5 million doses," a spokeswoman told reporters at a news briefing.

Germany began the vaccine rollout over the weekend, less than a week after the European Medicines Agency gave the conditional marketing authorization for a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The EU has concluded contracts with pharma companies to secure a combined 2 billion doses of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Sanofi and GSK, Johnson and Johnson, CureVac, Pfizer and BioNTech, and Moderna.

Related Topics

European Union Germany Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spanish Health Minister Says COVID-19 Pandemic in ..

3 minutes ago

Over 2.3 million olive plants to be cultivated dur ..

3 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad extends ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh University to grant admissions in Bachelors ..

6 minutes ago

Romanian President to Visit Moldova on Tuesday

6 minutes ago

Serological Survey Shows 4.43% of Residents of Chi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.