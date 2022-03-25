Germany Expects to Halve Dependence on Russian Oil by Summer - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Germany expects to its reduce dependence on Russia's gas to 30% by the end of the year and to halve Russian oil imports by mid-2022, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing the economy ministry's internal document.

The share of Russian gas supplies to Germany is expected to decrease from 55% to 40% by the end of March, and drop to 10% by mid-2024, the news outlet said, adding that this became possible due to changes in gas purchases.

Germany also expects to substitute coal supplies from Russia until the fall of 2022, Der Spiegel added.