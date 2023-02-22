Germany Expels 2 Iranian Diplomats After German National Sentenced to Death - Minister

The Iranian chargé d'affaires was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry and two Iranian diplomats were expelled after Tehran sentenced to death a member of Iranian opposition with a German-Iranian dual citizenship, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Iranian chargé d'affaires was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry and two Iranian diplomats were expelled after Tehran sentenced to death a member of Iranian opposition with a German-Iranian dual citizenship, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Wednesday.

"In light of yesterday's announcement of the death sentence against Jamshid Sharmahd, I had the chargé d'affaires at the Iranian Embassy summoned. He was told that we do not accept this grave violation of the rights of a German national," the minister said in a statement.

Berlin also asked two Iranian diplomats to leave Germany after declaring them personae non gratae and appealed to the Iranian government to rescind the death sentence, the statement said.

In addition, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz strongly condemned Sharmahd's sentence.

"The death sentence against Jamshid Sharmahd is unacceptable. We seriously condemn it and urge the Iranian regime to rescind it," Scholz said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Iran accused Sharmahd of participating in anti-government activities as one of the leaders of Tondar, an Iranian exile monarchist opposition group based in the United States and banned in Iran. Tehran has accused the group of participating in terrorist activities, which Tondar has denied while also calling on its members to employ any means to reinstate the Pahlavi dynasty, which was toppled after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.