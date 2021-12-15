UrduPoint.com

Germany Expels Two Russian Diplomats Over Contract Killing: Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 09:30 PM

Germany expels two Russian diplomats over contract killing: foreign minister

Germany has expelled two Russian diplomats over the assassination of a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park which the authorities believe was ordered by Russia, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Germany has expelled two Russian diplomats over the assassination of a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park which the authorities believe was ordered by Russia, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

"This murder by order of the state as determined by the court today constitutes a serious violation of German law and sovereignty," Baerbock said after a Russian man was sentenced to life in jail for the crime.

Related Topics

Murder Russia Jail German Germany Berlin Man Court

Recent Stories

Govt cuts down POL prices up to Rs7 per litre

Govt cuts down POL prices up to Rs7 per litre

7 minutes ago
 Malaika Arora says getting back to routine after C ..

Malaika Arora says getting back to routine after COVID-19 is not easy

17 minutes ago
 "Separation of East Pakistan - The Untold Story," ..

"Separation of East Pakistan - The Untold Story," Screened at PNCA

36 seconds ago
 19 criminals held, contraband seized

19 criminals held, contraband seized

37 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolen ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

39 seconds ago
 WASA to spend over Rs 86 mln on new sewerage line

WASA to spend over Rs 86 mln on new sewerage line

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.