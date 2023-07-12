Germany Experiences 8% Increase in Domestic Violence Cases Y/Y - Criminal Police Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The number of cases of domestic violence in Germany has increased by 8.5% year-on-year, the statistics of the German Federal Criminal Police Office showed on Tuesday.

"The number of domestic violence victims totaled 240,547 in 2022, thereby the number of victims increased by 8.5% compared to the previous year," the office said in a report on the website.

The number of victims of domestic violence against a partner increased by 9.1% to 157,000 people. Women were victims of domestic violence in 80.1% of cases against a spouse and in 71.1% of cases in general, the report said.

Domestic violence is common in the form of physical harm, threats, stalking, restraint or even murder, the report said, adding that more than 650 people in Germany become victims of domestic violence every day ” roughly every two minutes.