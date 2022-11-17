Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 11:57 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Thousands of Germans have experienced network disruptions involving almost all operators across the country, with residents complaining about the inability to make phone calls, the German newspaper Bild reported on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, the reports about malfunctions became more frequent starting from 14:00 GMT.

German provider О2 confirmed the information about the disruptions.

"There are currently possible restrictions on calls on our network. This affects calls on 2G and 4g mobile networks as well as on the landline network," the provider said on Twitter.

At the moment works are being carried out to restore the network functionality, the company added.

