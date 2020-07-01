Germany Expresses Concern Over Situation Surrounding Belarusian Presidential Election

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Germany is monitoring the developments around the Belarusian presidential election with great concern and considers the presence of international observers there useful, German Foreign Ministry spokesman, Rainer Breul, said on Wednesday.

"Germany is following with great concern the escalation during the presidential race in Belarus. The arrest of potential candidate [Viktor] Babariko, [Syarhei] Tsikhanouski, the possible prevention of candidate [Valery] Tsepkalo, the investigation against him threatens free and fair elections. Politically motivated prosecution, reprisals against political opponents, the prohibition of candidates, although they meet the criteria - this threatens freedom of opinion and the rule of law in Belarus," Breul said at a briefing on Wednesday.

He noted that international observers are not present in the country, something that Germany is in favor of as it helps uphold democracy.

The vote scheduled for August has galvanized Belarusian citizens behind different candidates and prompted disparate demonstrations in the country throughout June. President Alexander Lukashenko, who is running for a sixth term, has criticized the movements as misguided while authorities arrested two popular opposition figures who are aspiring candidates.