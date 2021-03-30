UrduPoint.com
Germany Extends Border Control With Czech Republic For Two More Weeks Over COVID-19

Tue 30th March 2021

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Germany has decided to keep border control with the Czech Republic in place for two more weeks due to COVID-19 concerns in the neighboring country, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Tuesday.

Control on the German-Czech border has been in effect since February. It was supposed to be lifted at the end of March. The minister, however, explained that the epidemiological situation remains particularly unstable in the border districts of the Czech Republic

"Therefore, I extend the border control for 14 days on the border of the Czech Republic with Saxony and Bavaria," Seehofer said at a press conference.

At the same time, control on the border with the Austrian city of Tyrol will be lifted. 

The minister also said that the government considered the introduction of a ban on travel abroad "legally impossible" while commenting on the matter. At the moment, German citizens are recommended to refrain from non-essential trips within and outside the country.

To date, Germany has confirmed nearly 2.8 million coronavirus infections with the death toll at over 76,000, while the Czech health authorities have detected more than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and some 26,000 related fatalities.

