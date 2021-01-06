Germany Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until January 31 - Merkel

Germany will stay in lockdown until the end of January, Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a meeting with regional governors on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Germany will stay in lockdown until the end of January, Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a meeting with regional governors on Tuesday.

Germany went into a second lockdown on November 2 and toughened restrictions on businesses and public gatherings on December 16. The curbs were to end on January 10.

"We want to extend [the implementation period of] the decisions we made in December until January 31 and make some aspects tougher," she told a news conference.

No more than two people from two households will be allowed to meet, down from five.

Merkel said that the infection rate in Germany remained high. She cited experts as saying that medical facilities were under pressure and called to caution in light of the emergence of a fast-spreading strain.